Potential adverse weather reeks havoc on basketball schedule

Robeson County Schools has taken the threat of inclement weather to heart and has cancelled classes on Friday. Cancelled school means postponed basketball games. The four Robeson TRC members were scheduled to face off with their four Columbus County counterparts. The postponed games are creating headaches for athletic directors already faced with numerous games to make up because of schools involvement in the football playoffs.

South Columbus and West Columbus were able to work out a solution (to their own scheduling woes). With Friday open for both teams, they will face off in Cerro Gordo. This will allow South Columbus to reschedule the Red Springs game missed Friday to Thursday, January 12. The NCHSAA does not allow a team to play four games in a week unless one is on a non-school day (typically a Saturday). The Stallions were slated to visit the Vikings, Tuesday, January 10 in round one of the “Edwards Bowl”. South coach Bryant Edwards is in his third season heading up the Stallion program. West coach W. T. Edwards is in his first season as the Viking varsity boys leader. The Edwards are the sons of long-time Williams Township coach Worley Edwards.

West Columbus will make up their home contest with St. Pauls on Monday, January 30. East Columbus at Fairmont and South Robeson at Whiteville games have not been rescheduled at this point in time.

South Columbus has only played one conference contest. After Friday, five weeks remain before the conference tournament. That leaves the Stallions 12 games to play even with playing this Friday. To complicate matters more, you have three separate school systems whose exam schedules do not coincide. Columbus County exams are January 19-24, Whiteville City’s are Janaury 20-25 and Robeson County exams are scheduled January 23-27. The conference tournament (February 13-17) could be in jeopardy for the second time in three years. First round games are scheduled at the site of the higher seed with semi-finals and finals set for South Columbus.

Continue to visit nrcolumbus.com/sports for updates.