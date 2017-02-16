Potter, McCullen and Warner Honored

East Columbus’s Harley Potter, Whiteville’s Kaylee McCullen and Will Warner from West Brunswick were recently named to the North Carolina All-State Bowling second team. The North Carolina state bowling tournament was held recently at Planet Fun in Shallotte. The sport of bowling is not sanctioned by the NCHSAA, but is growing in popularity among high school students. There is one tournament for schools of all sizes.

Potter finished seventh in the boys tournament with a three-game average of 196. New Hanover’s Chad Severt was the crowned the state champion followed by North Brunswick’s Kaan Kurt. Potter rolled a 299 to defeat Severt in the local semifinals (qualifier for state tournament)on January 30. Kaan defeated Potter by one pin (strike to nine pins) in a “roll off” when a tie existed after the regulation 10 frames.

Will Warner, from West Brunswick, is the son of Mac and Martha Warner. The Warner’s were Whiteville residents before relocating to Brunswick County. Warner finished 10th with a 194 average.

Whiteville’s Kaylee McCullen finished 10th in the girls tournament with an average of 148. McCullen finished fourth in the local tournament.