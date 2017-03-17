Powell has a big day at the plate

South Columbus’ Carson Powell was five for five with two home runs and six RBIs in the Stallions 20-6 win over Lawrenceville School (Lawrenceville, NJ). The Stallions collected 24 hits in the win. The Stallions’ Alex Chestnutt and Hailey Sarvis banged out four hits each. Sarvis collected three triples. Chestnutt drove in five runs. Other South players collecting multiple hits were Madison Spencer, Taylor Turbeville and Ana Caroline Suggs.

Alexis Suggs started in the circle, pitching two scoreless innings. She was relieved by Libby Blosser to start the third frame after South had taken a 12-0 lead.

South Columbus returns to TRC play as it hosts Fairmont Friday.

In other non-conference softball action, Topsail handed Whiteville their first defeat 4-0. Ivy Hayes pitched well for the Wolfpack, striking out 11, allowing five hits and walking just one batter. Six Whiteville errors led to all four Topsail runs. Whiteville was held to two hits. Santana Best had a double and Kourtney Grainger added a single.

Whiteville will host St. Pauls Friday evening.