Powers Middle School tourney finals set

The old adage, “It’s hard to beat a good team three times in one season,” was proven right and wrong Thursday afternoon in Tabor City. After sweeping Central easily in the regular season, Hallsboro fell to the Hornets 3-1 in Thursday’s semi-final match up. Central’s baseball team defeated Hallsboro for the third time. Thursday’s final was 6-0.

Central’s Kadance Hammonds limited the explosive Tiger line up to just four hits. Melena Hester singled and scored in the Central first. Emma Hooks singled in the Central second and scored on a base hit by Hammonds. Isabella Hopkins single scored Hammonds to give Central a 3-0 lead. Alanna Deal singled and scored for Hallsboro in the third to cut the Tiger’s deficit to 3-1, but that was the end of the scoring.

Hammonds and Hooks collected two hits each for Central. Hester, Hopkins and Haley Wyatt each singled. For Hallsboro, Deal had two hits. Ava Jacobs and Autumn Webb added one hit each.

Williams shut out Acme-Delco 15-0. This sets up a tournament championship game between the Aggies and the Hornets. The teams split in the regular season and tied for second place in A-league play.

Hallsboro baseball lost two close regular season contests to Central (4-1, 4-3). Central was well aware of the Tigers capabilities and played one of its best games of the season, topping the Tigers 6-0. Central started quickly scoring five first inning runs on five hits on four hits and two walks. Jacob Allgood scattered five Tiger hits, struck out five and walked one in going the distance on the mound for Central.

Acme-Delco continued to swing hot bats as they defeated Williams 17-3 to set up the championship final. Friday’s game between the Trojans and Hornets will be the first meeting of the teams this season.

Tournament Director Marcus Rising sent out a text at 9:51 a.m. today stating the games would take place as scheduled.