It is a fair question. How does the wildcard team from a conference get a bye and the top-seed have to play a first-round match? Such is the case with Whiteville and East Columbus. It is all about Michael Jordan’s college major, Geography. Whiteville is seeded higher in the overall East 1A bracket than East Columbus due to it being recognized as the 1A TRC top team. When the East is divided into East and Mideast (6 teams each) regions, Whiteville is the #3 Mideast seed and East Columbus is the #2 East seed.

The #1 and #2 seeds in each region (East and Mideast) received first-round byes, giving East Columbus (#7E/#2E) a week off before meeting the winner of the first round match between Tarboro (#12E/#6ME) and Whiteville (#3E/#3ME). East Columbus would host Tarboro, but would travel to Whiteville due to overall East seeding.

Confused? There’s more! Tarboro gets in with an overall record of 2-12. Louisburg was 5-8. West Columbus was 5-8, but did not qualify. The reason is simple. Tarboro and Louisburg are the only schools in their respective conferences that field Boys Tennis teams, so they qualify automatically.

Whiteville should not take Tarboro for granted. The Vikings record has come from playing larger schools in its area like Wilson Fike, Northern and Southern Nash and Greene Central.

Speaking of Greene Central, it is scheduled to travel to South Columbus for an opening round 2A match. South Columbus is undefeated and earned the top East overall seed. Facing Greene Central (11-6) in the first round will be a challenge. GC typically serves as the host for the 2A individual tennis regional, so they take tennis seriously.