Rain wins 3 of 4 soccer matches, volleyball branches out

Three of the four TRC Boys Soccer matches scheduled for Monday were postponed due to wet conditions. West Columbus traveled to West Bladen and both squads found it difficult to score. West Bladen finally netted the match’s only score in the first overtime for a 1-nil win.

Whiteville Volleyball traveled to the Port City to face the powerful 4A Ashley Screaming Eagles. Ashley took the victory in three sets to improve to 17-3. Whiteville dropped to 13-3 overall.

South Columbus got a measure of revenge against West Brunswick from a 3-1 loss September 6 with a 3-0 victory. The Stallions traveled to Fairmont today (Tuesday) for a key Three Rivers contest.

West Columbus faced West Bladen in the only TRC match of the day and fell 3-1 after winning the first set 28-26.