Red Springs, Fairmont cop titles, playoff pairings and times set

It was the combination of facing a tough Red Springs team and having battled Fairmont down to the wire the previous evening that caught up with the East Columbus girls team in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s TRC girls championship game. The Gators held an eight-point lead early in the final period before Red Springs stormed back to win 56-52. Charity Powell scored 25 points for East Columbus and Tia Campbell 20, but it wasn’t enough to secure a third win over the Red Devils.

In the boys contest, Whiteville held the lead after one period. The Wolfpack’s offense sputtered in the second and third quarters, scoring only 12 points. Fairmont built and held on to a double-digit lead through the majority of the remainder of the game to capture their third win in four meetings with Whiteville this season. Cameron Smith and Monchovia Gaffney scored 10 points each for Whiteville. Tyrell Kirk was limited to nine points.

Tuesday First Round, Opponents, Sites and Times

Girls: Tarboro at East Columbus, 6 p.m.

Girls: South Columbus at North Pitt, 6 p.m.

Girls: Whiteville at Pamlico County, 6 p.m.

Boys: Weldon at Whiteville, 6:30 p.m.