Regular season basketball concludes

The biggest story from Friday and Saturday TRC basketball play was flying under the radar. With a victory in either Friday or Saturday’s games, the East Columbus boys could qualify for a 1A state playoff spot. With a make up game at league-leading Fairmont looming on Saturday, Friday’s home contest against West Columbus appeared to be the Gators best bet for an eighth win. East trailed by just one point at halftime, West Columbus pulled way in the second half for a 64-45 win. “We played our best half of the season.” Viking coach W.T. Edwards said. “Hopefully this will serve as a springboard for the conference tournament.” Jake Brownlee scored 22 points of the Vikings. Dalijuwan Willis added 15 and E.J Miller 11. Zenas Ward and John Baldwin scored 11 points apiece for the Gators.

The West Columbus girls led TRC champion East Columbus 24-23 at halftime. A 20- 9 Gator advantage provided enough cushion for East to come away with a 60-52 victory. Charity Powell scored 27 points, including seven of nine free throws in the final period to lead East. Tia Campbell adde 14 points. Laramie Whitehead and Tah’nijah McKoy each scored 15 points for the Vikings. McCoy was 13 of 15 from the free throw line, including 12 of 14 in the fourth quarter.

Fairmont’s boys clinched a share of their seventh consecutive Three Rivers championship with an 85-55 win over East Columbus Saturday. Alex Moore scored 14 points to lead the Gators. Charity Powell matched her Friday night scoring output with 27 points as the Gators finished off another undefeated conference slate. This is the sixth consecutive TRC championship for the Gator girls. During the four seasons of the current conference configuration East Columbus has compiled a conference mark of 54-2.

South Columbus’ girls pulled an upset, at least from a conference standings perspective, by defeating Whiteville 37-34. The game was a back and forth affair with the lead changing hands five times in the final period. Madison Spencer scored 13 points to lead South. Breanna McCellon score 20 points for Whiteville.

Whiteville’s boys ran out to a 23-5 first quarter lead and cruised to a 58-20 win over the Stallion boys. No Wolfpack player scored in double figures, but 11 players scored at least two points. Tyrell Kirk, B.J.Edwards and Cameron Richardson scored eight points apiece. All of Kirk’s points came in the game’s initial six minutes.