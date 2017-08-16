Rough day for county soccer teams Tuesday

West Columbus and Purnell Swett boys soccer teams probably have each other circled on the schedule. Purnell Swett’s last win on the pitch was against the Vikings in 2016. West Columbus is winless since defeating Purnell Swett in 2015.

Tuesday, the Vikings and Rams met in Cerro Gordo. Purnell Swett won the first half 3-0. West Columbus held the Rams scoreless in the second half, rallying for two goals of their own. It wasn’t enough. The Rams took a 3-2 win and broke a 14-game losing streak.

Pender’s last boys soccer match of 2016 was a 1-0 playoff loss to Whiteville. The Patriots started 2017 with payback in mind although against a different Columbus County foe. Pender defeated the South Columbus 9-3. Adolfo Cardenas, Marcos Lagunas and Antonio Pineda scored goals for the Stallions. Cardenas and Armando Olmos were credited with assists.

Whiteville was trailing Coastal Christian Academy 3-0 when lightning stopped the match late in the first half. At this time reports conflict as to when or if the match will be resumed. Follow us on Twitter @NRsports_NC for more information when it becomes available.