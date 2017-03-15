SCC baseball looks to get on track against rival

It has been a rough start to Coach Daniel Britt’s first season as Southeastern Community College’s baseball coach. The Rams currently hold a 3-12 record. The Rams are 0-3 in Region X action after being swept by a strong Pitt CC team last weekend

The Rams face another strong opponent as they host their biggest rival, Brunswick CC, this weekend. The Dolphins are 12-6 overall and 1-1 in Region X. Brunswick is coached by former Tabor City High School athlete Robbie Allen. Allen is in his ninth season as the Dolphins head coach.

The Rams are led on offense by Cody Harris, Chris Nolan and Tyler McRae. Southeastern pitchers include Evan Pickell of South Columbus and Alex Coates from East Bladen. Other members of the Rams squad with local ties are Taylor Smith, Ryan Dudney, Hunter Harwood, Gerardo Maggioli and C.J. Hammonds from Whiteville and Chase Lewis from East Columbus.

Two seven-inning games will be played on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. A single nine-inning contest will be played Sunday starting at noon. Saturday’s games are scheduled to be carried on WZCO 89.9 FM.