SCC softball & baseball on positive rolls

Put aside the Rams baseball 7-16 overall record. SCC is coming off a three-game sweep of Region 10 foe Lenior CC. The Rams took Saturday’s twin bill by scores of 9-0 and 7-6. Sunday, coach Daniel Britt’s squad was even more impressive, winning 11-0. Southeastern has now won four games in a row. SCC hosts USC-Sumter in a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 2 p.m.

The Rams softball squad dropped the first game of Sunday’s double header 11-8 to Pitt CC ending a five-game winning streak. SCC bounced back to win game two 7-4. The Rams scored five runs in the bottom the sixth to take the come-from-behind victory. Southeastern has won nine of its last 12 and is 19-10-1 overall.