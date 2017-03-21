SCHS hosts TRC Golf at Diamondback

South Columbus showed plenty of depth on its golf team with a win in the Three Rivers match held at Diamondback Golf Club Monday. The Stallions four combined top scores added up to 344, 24 strokes ahead of second-place Fairmont. Fairmont edged Whiteville by a single stroke. Also competing were golfers from Red Springs, South Robeson and West Columbus.

The Stallions’ Wesley Bryant earned medalist honors with a round of 84. Two shots back were two more Stallion golfers, Paxton Stewart and freshman Landon Rising. Fairmont’s Zack Parker finished fifth with an 87. South Columbus’ Hugh Smith and Connor Ward each shot 88 to tie for fifth. Brent Davis and Jared Burris carded scores of 90 to top Whiteville’s effort.

The next Three Rivers match is Thursday at Land-O-Lakes Golf Club, north of Whiteville. This s a make up match postponed form March 13.