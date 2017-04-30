Senior hurlers have strong showings

Seniors C. J Coleman and Mackenzie Gore pitched West Columbus and Whiteville, respectively, to shut out victories over county rivals East Columbus and South Columbus Friday evening.

West Columbus defeated East Columbus 6-0. Coleman pitched a complete game and his bases-loaded triple in the Vikings’ six-run, second inning was a key hit.

Whiteville defeated South Columbus 4-0. Gore struck out 14, walked one and allowed two hits. Cameron Cartrette had two hits including a two-run double.

See Mondays’s print edition for more details.