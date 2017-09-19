Smith brothers enjoy big Friday

Whiteville High School graduate Hunter Smith completed his 2017 minor league season with the Greenville (SC) Drive on the highest of highs. Smith earned the win, as the Boston Red Sox affiliate won its first South Atlantic League championship in its 12 years of existence.

Greenville led the Kannapolis Intimidators two games to one in the best of five series entering game four, Friday night. Smith had already earned a save in game two with two and two-thirds innings of scoreless, one-hit relief work in the 2-0 win.

Smith entered Friday night’s game in the fifth inning with the score tied, runners on first and third and two outs. Smith struck out the first hitter he faced to end the threat. Smith retired the side in order in the sixth and seventh frames. “Hunter was the momentum-changer,” Greenville manager Darren Fenster said. ” We needed to stop the bleeding somehow and Hunter came in and did an outstanding job.” A five-run Drive bottom of the sixth set Smith up for the 8-3 win.

It was a big baseball night for the Smith family. Hunter’s younger brother, Grant, blasted a triple on the first pitch he saw as a collegian. Grant Smith is playing for Brunswick Community College coached by former Tabor City athlete Robbie Allen. BCC, Southeastern and several other junior college teams were participating in an event at Campbell University over the weekend.