Softball and Baseball brackets set

The only change from preliminary bracketing was in baseball. West Columbus avoided a five plus hour bus trip to Rosman (286 miles). The reward, a first round date with the defending state 1A champion Cherryville Ironmen.

Here are the first round pairings for Columbus County teams with game times, if known.

Softball (fist seed #is in entire East region, second is when split into East/Mideast, mileage is one-way)

#22, #12E, Bear Grass Charter (10-8) at #11, #6ME, Whiteville (17-5), May 10, 6 pm., 182 miles

#31, #15E, Jones Senior (5-13) at #5, #2ME, East Columbus (17-3), May 10, 6 pm., 104 miles

#21, #12E, Roanoke Rapids (12-8) at #7, #5ME, South Columbus (14-6), May 9, 6 pm., 202 miles

Baseball (same as softball, but West Columbus is in the West)

#30, #15E, Cape Hatteras (9-13) at #5, #2ME, Whiteville (17-5), May 9, 7 pm., 332 miles

#26, #14ME, East Columbus (9-10) at #3, #3E, Riverside (20-2), May 9, 6 pm., 154 miles

#22, #11MW, West Columbus (11-11) at #11, #6W, Cherryville (20-2), May 10, 7pm., 192 miles

#23, #11ME, South Columbus (10-8) at #12, #6E Bunn (17-5), May 9, 6 pm., 164 miles