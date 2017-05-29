Softball/Baseball 1A Championship information

filed under Sports

by Franklin Davis

reported 6 hours ago

Softball State Championships Series Schedule
1A Championship: 11 Whiteville vs 13 North Stanly
Dail Softball Stadium, NC State University, Raleigh, NC
Game 1:     June 2nd – 5:00PM       Whiteville – Home Team
Game 2:     June 3rd –  11:00AM     North Stanly – Home Team
Game 3      June 3rd –  5:00 PM      Whiteville – Home Team
Baseball State Championship Series Schedule

1A Championship:  5 Whiteville vs 4 Murphy

Doak Field at Dail Park, NC State University

Game 1:    June 2nd – 8:00PM  Murphy – Home Team

Game 2:    June 3rd – 2:00PM  Whiteville – Home Team

Game 3:    June 3rd – 8:00PM  Murphy – Home Team

BASEBALL – STATE CHAMPIONSHIP INFORMATION

Admission:  

Session 1 Only

Friday – $8.00 

Includes two games.

No Re-entry.  If you leave, you must pay to re-enter.

Session 2 and 3

Saturday – $12.00 (Prior to or during either of the game 2’s)

Guaranteed 2 games, potentially 4 games.

Will also get a NCHSAA wristband that will allow spectator to leave and re-enter.

Session 3 Only (if necessary)

Saturday – $8.00 (After the completion of the 2nd game 2)

NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR SPECTATORS’ COOLERS OR UMBRELLAS WILL BE ALLOWED!!

Concessions will be available at each site.

BODY PAINT–WHICH INCLUDES THE FACE–WILL NOT BE ALLOWED.

No Tobacco Products or Alcohol allowed.

(Please help us by informing your fans of these policies in advance of the games.)

 