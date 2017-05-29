Softball/Baseball 1A Championship information

1A Championship: 11 Whiteville vs 13 North Stanly

Dail Softball Stadium, NC State University, Raleigh, NC

Game 1: June 2nd – 5:00PM Whiteville – Home Team

Game 2: June 3rd – 11:00AM North Stanly – Home Team

Game 3 June 3rd – 5:00 PM Whiteville – Home Team

Baseball State Championship Series Schedule



1A Championship: 5 Whiteville vs 4 Murphy

Doak Field at Dail Park, NC State University

Game 1: June 2nd – 8:00PM Murphy – Home Team

Game 2: June 3rd – 2:00PM Whiteville – Home Team

Game 3: June 3rd – 8:00PM Murphy – Home Team

BASEBALL – STATE CHAMPIONSHIP INFORMATION

Admission:

Session 1 Only

Friday – $8.00

Includes two games.

No Re-entry. If you leave, you must pay to re-enter.

Session 2 and 3

Saturday – $12.00 (Prior to or during either of the game 2’s)

Guaranteed 2 games, potentially 4 games.

Will also get a NCHSAA wristband that will allow spectator to leave and re-enter.

Session 3 Only (if necessary)

Saturday – $8.00 (After the completion of the 2nd game 2)

NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR SPECTATORS’ COOLERS OR UMBRELLAS WILL BE ALLOWED!!

Concessions will be available at each site.

BODY PAINT–WHICH INCLUDES THE FACE–WILL NOT BE ALLOWED.

No Tobacco Products or Alcohol allowed.

(Please help us by informing your fans of these policies in advance of the games.)