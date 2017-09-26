Sports Smorgasbord on Monday

A restaurant I once frequented had a menu item called “a Little Bit of Everything”. Monday’s sports calendar was filled with a veritable plethora of sporting events involving Columbus County middle and high schools.

Whiteville Girls Cross Country won a three-team meet despite missing several top performers. The Wolfpack still had six runners finish in the first dozen positions. Whiteville Boys finished fourth in its five-team meet.

East Bladen took sole possession of first place in the TRC Boys Soccer race with a 9-0 win over Whiteville. East Columbus surprised West Bladen 2-1 behind goals from Alex Alvarado and Angel Bravo. South Columbus and St. Pauls played to a 3-3 draw after two scoreless overtimes. Red Springs edged West Columbus 3-1. East Bladen defeated Whiteville’s junior varsity 3-0.

South Columbus Girls Tennis remained undefeated with a 9-0 win over St. Pauls. The Stallion volleyball team dropped a non-conference match to Scotland County 3-0. Set scores were 25-22, 25-19, 25-11.

West Bladen defeated East Columbus 12-8 in jayvee football. The Gators had three empty trips to the “red zone”. The game was postponed from last Thursday due to lightning.

Shutouts ruled the afternoon in middle school girls soccer. Hallsboro defeated Chadbourn 10-0. Central topped Cerro Gordo 9-0. Nakina stopped Acme-Delco 6-0 and Tabor City beat Evergreen 5-0.