St. Pauls edges Gators in Boys Tennis

Change the outcome of any of the five singles and doubles points St. Pauls earned and you reverse the team outcome. With that said, the outcome was not determined until St. Pauls #3 doubles team won the final point of the match to give the Bulldogs a 5-4 win at East Columbus Tuesday.

Octavio Palacios, Marco Borja and Hecto Palacios won in singles for East. Octavio Palacios and Borja teamed up to win in #1 doubles. The most heartbreaking loss for East came in #5 singles. Nick Rogers won the first set 6-3, dropped the second set 6-4 and fell by a 10-7 score in the final set.

West Columbus handled Fairmont 7-2. Winners for the Vikings were Ethan Jenkins, Dashawn Harris, Malcolm Steakhouse, Andrew Soles and Devin Mason in singles. Aaron Elkins paired with Jenkins to win at #1 doubles. Harris and Stackhouse did likewise in #2 doubles.

A make up date for the Red Springs at Whiteville match, scheduled for Monday, has not been announced.