Stage set for showdown

Any thoughts that the Whiteville Wolfpack were looking ahead to a November 3 game with South Columbus were quashed as the Wolfpack scored on all six first half possessions to lead St. Pauls 42-7 at halftime. A St. Pauls score after an onside kick to start the second half pulled the Bulldogs to within 42-13. Whiteville responded with two more scores, upping the lead to 55-13 and instituting the “running clock” midway the fourth quarter. Phillip Powell picked off a St. Pauls pass on the Whiteville two-yard line and returned it 98 yards on the game’s final play for a 61-13 victory. Whiteville is 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the TRC.

The Whiteville baseball team received its 2017 State Championship rings at halftime.

South Columbus used a punishing ground game and a stingy defense to shut out West Bladen 42-0. The Stallions out rushed the Knights 442 to 93. South is now 10-0 and 8-0 in conference action.

In other action involving Columbus County teams, Fairmont defeated East Columbus 24-12 and Red Springs topped West Columbus 41-0. East Columbus will host West Columbus next Friday with each school looking for its first win of the season.