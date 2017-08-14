Stallion Boys Soccer duo sign with St. Andrews

Alfonso Pantaleon and Christian Hernandez helped lead the 2016 South Columbus Boys Soccer squad to its most successful season ever. Recently, each signed a scholarship offer to play for the St. Andrews Knights in Laurinburg, NC. St. Andrews is an NAIA school and is a member of the Appalachian Athletic Conference. The Knights had a record of 8-10 in 2016. Pantaleon and Hernandez become the first South Columbus boys to receive scholarships to play college soccer.

Pantaleon is the son of Maria and Ildefonso Pantaleon. He was named first team, All-TRC three times. Pantaleon won the South Columbus midfield award twice and accumulated over 50 points in his career.

Hernandez is the son of Maria Hernandez and the late Martin Solis. He was named the Three Rivers Conference 2016 Player of the Year and was a three-time first team All-TRC selection. Hernandez was the Stallion’s MVP twice and holds the school’s career mark for most points.

According to Andrew Rice, South Columbus Boys Soccer coach, Pantaleon and Hernandez have performed well in preseason action for the Knights.