Stallions clinch, Whiteville takes big step in Boys Tennis

South Columbus defeated St. Pauls 8-1 to clinch the Three Rivers Conference Boys Tennis title. The Stallions are undefeated, 12-0 overall and 10-0 in conference. St. Pauls drops to 6-4 and now trails Whiteville for second place by one match.

Whiteville took a huge step towards the #1 1A seed from the TRC by defeating East Columbus 5-4. The Gators defeated Whiteville by a 5-4 score March 15. Whiteville is 7-3 with two matches remaining (Red Springs and South Columbus). East Columbus is now 5-5 with two contests left (Fairmont and West Columbus). The Gators must win out and have Whiteville lose its remaining matches to force a tie. The first tiebreaker would be a one-match playoff prior to the TRC singles and doubles tournaments.

West Columbus evened their conference slate at 5-5 with a 6-3 win over Red Springs.