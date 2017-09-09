Stallions and Eagles win to set up early season showdown

East Bladen never punted in the first half against Whiteville Friday night. The Eagles also did not score. The half ended with East Bladen on Whiteville’s one-yard line. The Wolfpack’s Keshawn Bellamy’s 78-yard fumble return was the only points in the initial half providing Whiteville with a 6-0 lead. East Bladen used all running plays to open the second half with two touchdown drives, taking a 14-6 lead. That’s where the score stood when the contest ended. Whiteville had a couple of second-half scoring opportunities, but could not capitalize against a rugged East Bladen defense.

South Columbus and Red Springs were tied at six each before the Stallions ran off 36 consecutive points for a 42-6 win over the previously undefeated Red Devils. The S0uth Columbus win sets up an early season showdown next Friday at East Bladen with the unbeaten Eagles. Both teams are 3-0 heading into next week’s game.

West Columbus struck first, but South Robeson struck most. The Vikings took an early 8-0 lead before the Mustangs ran off 48 unanswered points. South Robeson’s two backs combined for 282 yards rushing on 30 carries in the 48-8 win. The victory was South Robeson’s first of the season. West Columbus drops to 0-3, 0-1 in the TRC.

East Columbus led St.Pauls 8-6 heading into the second quarter. The Bulldogs outscored the Gators 39-0 over the final three periods for a 45-8 win. St. Pauls quarterback Noah Wheeler accounted for five touchdowns, three rushing and two passing. St. Pauls picks up its first win and the Gators fall to 0-3.

West Bladen rushed for almost 300 yards, but it wasn’t enough to defeat Fairmont. The Golden Tornadoes scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to pull away form the Knights, winning 22-12. West Bladen suffers its first loss. Fairmont improves to 2-1, 1-0 in conference.

In boys soccer, West Brunswick shut out West Columbus 6-0.

TRC Football Standings

East Bladen 1-0 3-0

South Columbus 1-0 3-0

Fairmont 1-0 2-1

St. Pauls 1-0 1-2

South Robeson 1-0 1-2

Red Springs 0-1 2-1

Whiteville 0-1 2-1

West Bladen 0-1 2-1

East Columbus 0-1 0-3

West Columbus 0-1 0-3