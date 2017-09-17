Stallions edge Eagles, Pack tops Gators, WC falls

It was another typical South Columbus and East Bladen football game. Down to the wire, the outcome not determined until late and a one-point victory. South Columbus came away with the 14-13 win in a crucial early season TRC contest.

The teams took turns driving into the opposition’s territory only to be turned away by turnovers or on downs. East bladen scored just before halftime, taking a 7-0 lead. South Columbus pulled even early in the third quarter, but East Bladen retook the lead with under two minutes left in the period. The East Bladen PAT kick bounced off the left upright keeping the score at 13-7.

Two plays that will be remembered by Stallion faithful occurred in the Stallion go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Robbie Spencer avoided a third down sack to gain a first down. Receiver Griffin Hanna “stole” an interception from an East Bladen defender to set South Columbus up inside the Eagles five-yard line. Hanna’s catch is featured in “Sports of all Sorts” on page 3B in Monday’s The News Reporter. The Stallions scored to tie the game and Cardenas’ successful kick gave the Stallions a 14-13 lead and ultimately the victory.

Dan Biser will have complete details of the game in Monday’s print edition.

The Whiteville Wolfpack used big plays to top East Columbus 40-0. Ty Moss, subbing for an injured Kiante Webb at quarterback, had a big offensive game. The Wolfpack passing attack rolled up over 200 yards. A complete look at the game is in Monday’s print edition.

West Columbus fell to 0-4 with a 34-0 loss at Fairmont. The Golden Tornadoes led 28-0 at halftime and outgained the Vikings 319-72.

TRC FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Fairmont 2-0

St. Pauls 2-0

South Columbus 2-0

East Bladen 1-1

Red Springs 1-1

South Robeson (1A) 1-1

Whiteville 1-1

East Columbus (1A) 0-2

West Bladen 0-2

West Columbus (1A) 0-2