South Columbus put itself in the driver’s seat in the race for the TRC Boys Tennis championship with a 5-4 win over St. Pauls Thursday. The Stallions received points in singles from #1 Mason Hewett, #2 Noah Jarman, #5 Griffin Hanna and # 6 Brandon Cox. Cox split his first two sets before winning the third set 13-11. Hewett and Jarman teamed up to win #1 doubles 8-0.

The Stallions are 8-0 and hold a two-match lead with four matches remaining.