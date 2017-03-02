Stallions top Columbus high school bowling

The South Columbus Stallions boys and girls teams finished first among the Columbus County schools competing in the bowling league held at Planet Fun in Shallotte. Willie gore serves as coach of the Stallion bowling squads.

South Columbus girls finished with a 227-pin advantage over the East Columbus girls. The Gators edged out Whiteville for second place by just 16 pins.

South Columbus boys’ advantage over second place East Columbus was 8014 to 7758. Again, East Columbus was able to beat out the Wolfpack for second place. The difference was 43 total pins.