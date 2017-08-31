Stallions, Vikings earn important Girls Tennis victories

South Columbus’ Girls Tennis 7-2 win over Whiteville was significant in more ways than one. The Stallions remained undefeated in conference play. Possibly as important was breaking a long string of losses to its arch rival. South Columbus earned points in #2-#5 singles and swept doubles to the win the match. South Columbus is now 6-0. Whiteville is 5-1.

Singles winners for South Columbus were Elizabeth Koonce, Madison Holt, Scarlett Cartrette and Ireland Lewis. Stallion doubles winners were Mary Grayson Koonce/Elizabeth Koonce, Holt/Lewis, and Cartrette/Kalie Buffkin. Whiteville’s Cailin Baldwin won #1 singles and Kenssie Higgins won #6 singles. Whiteville’s Anna Smith won an exhibition singles match.

In the scope of competing for a conference championship, West Columbus’ 8-1 win over East Bladen may not have much fanfare. If you are a Viking Girls Tennis supporter, two wins in a nine day span after a 23-match losing streak is BIG news.

Baylee Haynes, Jessica Griffin, Lauren Pierce, Leah Redwine and Kaydee Davis all took singles wins. Haynes/Griffin, Pate/Pierce and Redwine/Madeleine Shaw paired up for doubles wins. The Vikings are now 2-3 in TRC play. The Vikings have to complete suspended matches with Whiteville (Whiteville leads 4-3) and Fairmont (4 singles started , but none finished) and have a match to make up with Red Springs.

In Boys Soccer, the Whiteville Wolfpack continued to find scoring a challenge as they fell to West Brunswick 3-0.