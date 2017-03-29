Stallions, Vikings earn tennis wins over county rivals

South Columbus received three-set wins from Mason Hewett and Will Sellers to propel the Stallions to a 7-2 win over East Columbus. The Stallions remain undefeated. They have a big match on Thursday when they travel to St. Pauls. St. Pauls, the TRC defending champion, has one conference loss, 5-4 to East Columbus.

West Columbus and Whiteville play a hotly contested match. Single play was split with three wins each. The Vikings swept the doubles.

West Columbus 6 Whiteville 3 at West Columbus

Singles:

#1 Antoine Gamble (W) def. Divine Hope, 6-4,6-2

#2 Shane Nairn (W) def. Aaron Elkins, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6

#3 Ethan Jenkins (WC) def. Gavin McPherson, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5

#4 Mashawn Harris(WC) def. Tyler Floyd, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6

#5 Malcolm Stackhouse(WC) def. Tanner Hester, 7-6(7-5), 6-7(8-6), 10-4

#6 Bridger Warlick(W) def. Charles Edward, 6-3, 6-1,

Doubles:

#1 Hope/Elkins (WC) def. Nairn/McPherson, 8-4

#2 Harris/Stackhouse (WC) def. Floyd/Hester 8-6

#3 Jenkins/Edwards (WC) def. Wesley Jackson/Nick Bell, 8-6

South Columbus 7 East Columbus 2 at East Columbus

Singles:

#1 Mason Hewitt (SC) def Octavio Palacios (EC) 6-2, 3-6, 10-5

#2 Marco Borja (EC) def Noah Jarman (SC) 6-4, 6-2

#3 Hector Palacios (EC) def Colby Cartrette (SC) 6-2. 6-1

#4 Will Sellers (SC) def Devan Young (EC) 1-6, 6-2, 10-4

#5 Griffin Hanna (SC) def. Nick Rogers (EC) 6-0, 6-2

#6 Brandon Cox (SC) def. Waya Locklear (EC) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles:

#1 Hewett/Jarman (SC def. O. Palacios/Borja, 8-3

#2 Cartrette/Sellers (SC) def. H. Palacios/Eduardo Jaimes, 8-1

#3 Hanna/Dylan Harper (SC) def. Young/Locklear, 8-4