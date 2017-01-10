Stallions, Vikings split

South Columbus boys got some revenge for a 47-41 Christmas tournament loss to East Columbus, downing the visiting Gators 68-63 in a TRC contest Monday night. The Stallions built a first half lead and withstood a Gator 28-point third quarter. South improves to 2-1 in conference as East falls to 0-5.

The East Columbus girls remained undefeated in conference play with a 53-41 win over the Stallions. The Gators ran out to a 17-2 lead after one quarter and led 35-13 at halftime. South Columbus managed to put up 20 points in the third period, but the deficit was too much to overcome. Hailey Sarvis scored 17 points to lead South. East Columbus is 5-0 in TRC play, while South drops to 1-2.

East Columbus goes on the road for a conference match up with Red Springs tonight (Tuesday). The girls game will pit the conference’s top two teams against each other. East Columbus defeated Red Springs 57-54 earlier this season. Red Springs boys were tied with the Gators at halftime in their previous game. A 23-13 Red Devil third-quarter advantage propelled Red Springs to a 63-50 win.