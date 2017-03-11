Stallions, Wolfpack nab Friday baseball, softball wins

South Columbus used timely hitting and aggressive base running to defeat West Columbus 8-3 Friday evening in Cerro Gordo. Devan Penny earned the mound win with six innings of work. Key hits for the Stallions were provided by Mason Miller, Riley Wilson and Harrison Gore. Gage Hammonds homered, doubled and scored three times for West. Coby Williamson added two singles. A fourth inning base running gaffe by the Vikings was a key play in the game. Complete details will be in Monday’s print edition.

Whiteville matched South Columbus and St. Pauls at 2-0 in TRC play with a 10-1 win over Fairmont. Dylan Lawson was the winning pitcher for the Wolfpack. Brooks Baldwin pitched two innings in relief. Dan Biser will have more on this game Monday.

In softball action, Alexis Suggs allowed a first inning base hit to Kristen Meares and a walk to Jada Faison before retiring the final 13 West Columbus batters in the Stallions 12-0 win. Suggs struck out two Vikings. South Columbus third baseman Carson Powell recorded seven assists. South plated three runs in the first, two in the third, five in the fourth and two in the fifth. Anna Caroline Suggs and Libby Blosser had two hits each for South Columbus.

Whiteville kept pace with the Stallions (or vice versa, depending on who you pull for) with a 12-1 win over Fairmont.

In JV baseball action, South Columbus defeated West Columbus 8-3. Whiteville edged Fairmont 10-8.