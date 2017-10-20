Stallions, Wolfpack open Girls Tennis playoffs with wins

Whiteville made the trip to East Duplin and surprised the higher seed by pulling off a 5-4 win. The match was tied at the three wins each after singles play. Whiteville earned wins in #1 and #2 doubles to spring the upset. Whiteville (15-4) will travel to Snow Hill Tuesday, taking on a strong Greene Central (18-1) squad.

South Columbus had no trouble with visiting Wilson Beddingfield, winning 5-0. When the clinching fifth point was earned in singles play, the remainder of the match was cancelled. South Columbus (18-1) will travel to Durham Tuesday to play NC School of Math and Science (13-0). NCSMS is a perennial contender for honors in Girls Tennis.

East and West Columbus both lost its opening round matches in the 1A playoffs.