Stallions, Wolfpack open TRC play with wins

Whiteville 3 West Columbus 0

Both games were decided in the first inning. Whiteville scored three times in the first, collecting two of its three hits. The Wolfpack were unable to add on afterwards, but West Columbus never had a runner safely reach third in the Pack’s 3-0 win. South Columbus scored five first inning runs and exploded for 12 runs in the second frame on their way to a 17-2 win over East Columbus.

The Vikings’ CJ. Coleman pitched well, but Mackenzie Gore was even better for Whiteville. Coleman gave up an infield single to Brooks Baldwin leading off the bottom of the first. Jake Harwood ripped a double down the left field line. Baldwin, running on the pitch, scored from first base. Gore walked. Cameron Cartrette’s grounder to third was erred. Harwood scored on the play for 2-0 Wolfpack lead. Gore and Cartrette executed a double steal in front of Lincoln Ransom’s RBI groundout.

Coleman retired 17 of the final 18 Whiteville batters he faced, using just 45 pitches in his final five innings. Dylan Lawson’s single was the only scratch in the book for Whiteville in the final five innings, but the damage was done. Gore retired the first 11 batters he faced before giving up a two-out single to Cole Benton. Hunter Norris was hit by a pitch to lead off the sixth inning. His courtesy runner, Cody Richart was forced at second on Gage Hammonds’ grounder to third baseman Lawson for the second out of the inning. Coby Williamson followed with a single to right. Hammonds was thrown out at third as he tried to advance when Wolfpack catcher Brooks Baldwin blocked a pitch in the dirt, but quickly recovered to nail Hammonds and end the threat. That was as close as the Vikings got to having a runner on third base.

Whiteville joined South Columbus, Fairmont and St. Pauls as opening conference game winners. Whiteville will HOST Fairmont Friday evening. The contest was originally scheduled for Fairmont, but changed due to issues with the backstop at Fairmont.

South Columbus 17 East Columbus 2

South Columbus apparently was not satisfied with their five-run lead after one inning. The Stallions added 12 runs in the second inning and cruised to a 17-2 win over East Columbus. Landon Stocks earned the mound win for South. DaRon Stephens pitched in relief for the Stallions. Brad Olsen and Daniel Wells shared the mound chores for East Columbus.

South Columbus is undefeated in four starts. East Columbus now carries a record of 2-2. East Columbus will host Red Springs Thursday evening. South Columbus travels to West Columbus on Friday. Both games will be carried on 89.9 WZCO.