Stallions and Wolfpack post football wins, Vikings fall

The Whiteville Wolfpack managed to defeat West Brunswick despite trailing in almost ever statistical category. A bend, don’t break defense gave up yards, but managed to stop the Trojans on key plays deep in Wolfpack territory. A strong passing game, coupled with a well-played fourth quarter lifted Whiteville to a 29-28 win. More details will be available in Monday’s print edition and online.

South Columbus used two 80-plus yard touchdown passes to defeat Fayetteville Douglas Byrd 34-6. The Stallions led 21-0 at halftime. Dan Biser will have more details in Monday’s print edition.

West Columbus dropped its home opener to Trask 48-0.