Stallions, Wolves break away for big wins

Whiteville overcame a determined West Bladen offense to take a 56-21 victory just outside of Dublin, N.C. Friday night.

Five plays into the game it appeared the Whiteville Wolfpack would have no trouble with the Knights. WestBladen fumbled away the football on its first offensive play. Keshawn Bellamy kept his streak of scoring within the first four Wolfpack plays alive with a one-yard run and apparently the Wolfpack was off to the races. Not so fast my friends! West Bladen took seven minutes and 12 plays to drive 57 yards, tying the score at six. Joseph Masaid’s extra-point kick gave the Knights a 7-6 lead.

Whiteville scored on its next possession to retake the lead 12-7. The Knights used a 45-yard pass pass to move to Whiteville’s 11-yard line. After a loss of yardage, B.J. Drake rambled 17 yards on the final play of the first quarter to regain the lead for West Bladen 13-12.

Whiteville dominated second quarter play with touchdowns by Ty Moss, Cameron Smith and Bellamy putting the Wolfpack in front 34-13 at halftime. West Bladen was held without a first down during the second quarter.

Kiante Webb returned the second half kickoff 76 yards to the Knight’s 22-yard line. Moss scored two plays later. Moss connected for a second touchdown pass with Cameron Smith, this one for 19 yards on the next possession. Josiah Bell put the final Wolfpack points on the board with a 38-yard run with 4:37 remaining.

South Columbus found itself in a closer than expected game with East Columbus after Kenji Bowen returned a fumble 68 yards to bring the Gators within a dozen at 26-14 with 5:53 left in the third quarter. The Stallions scored 1:08 later to stretch the lead to 34-14. East drove into South territory on its next possession, but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete. The Stallions added two more scores to make the final 48-14.

South Columbus out gained East Columbus 389 to 94 and led 23 to 5 in first downs. Bowen’s fumble recovery was the game’s only turnover.

St. Pauls ran out to a 48-0 halftime lead at West Columbus. The Vikings scored in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Shawn Tyson to Daquan Hardie to make the final tally 48-6. At halftime, Annela Tiffany was named Homecoming Queen and Dajour Smith Homecoming King.