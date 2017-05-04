Three Rivers Baseball questions remain, Thursday update

Wednesday’s results and what they mean are at the bottom of this article.

Now that a full slate of make up games from Tuesday evening is complete. The fog is beginning to clear on the final conference finish. St. Pauls defeated West Columbus 2-1. Whiteville downed South Robeson 9-1. South Columbus slugged Red Springs 14-1 and Fairmont shut out East Columbus 9-0.

Finish is what West Columbus, East Columbus and Red Springs have done. The Vikings and Gators both end up 7-7 in conference play and split in the regular season. West and East are both going to make the 1A playoffs based on overall records. Region placement and seeding for each are the only unknowns. Red Springs finishes 2-12 and is likely through for the season.

Fairmont (7-5) has a chance of moving past St. Pauls (9-4) and claiming the #1 TRC 2A spot. The Tornadoes play St. Pauls tonight (Wednesday). Fairmont already has one win over the Bulldogs. A second win would give them the tie breaker. The fly in the Fairmont ointment is, its final game Thursday is with league-leader Whiteville. In addition to playing three consecutive nights, Whiteville needs a victory to boost its overall record for seeding purposes. If Fairmont can win three this week, it certainly will have earned the #1 seed designation.

Tonight’s South Columbus (6-7) match up with South Robeson (2-11) also carries intrigue. South Columbus’ win over Red Springs should guarantee a Stallion playoff berth. South Columbus is one of 58 2A teams that can finish .500 or better overall. The South Robeson situation is more complicated. A Mustang win over the Stallions in the battle of the horses would put South Robeson in the playoffs. A South Robeson loss would place it at .333 overall. At least 68 teams (64 fill out the bracket) could finish at .333 or higher. South Robeson defeated Stallions at South Columbus earlier this season.

South Columbus defeated South Robeson 5-1 to solidify its place in the 2A playoffs. The Mustangs will now have to wait and see what happens when brackets are announced Saturday.

St. Pauls shut out Fairmont 4-0 to claim sole second place and the top 2A spot in the 1A/2A TRC. The final regular season game is Whiteville at Fairmont tonight (Thursday) at 5 pm. Game time has been moved up to avoid the rain called for later this evening. Whiteville will be out to achieve its third consecutive undefeated conference slate. A Fairmont win results in sole third place, a loss creates a four-way tie for third.