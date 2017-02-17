Three Rivers basketball finals set

Whiteville’s boys and East Columbus’ girls both fought off upset bids by lower seeds to advance to Friday night’s championship games in the three Rivers Conference tournament at South Columbus High School. Seeds held serve in both the girls and boys brackets. Second-seed Red Springs will face East columbus girls at 6 p.m. followed by TRC boys co-champs Fairmont and Whiteville.

Whiteville’s Tyrell Kirk nailed a three-point field goal with 28 seconds remaining to regain the lead from St. Pauls 45-44. Two additional Kirk free throws made the final margin 47-44.

East Columbus’ girls trailed 46-40 entering the final period. The Gators outscored Fairmont 27-14 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

West Columbus’ girls came out strong against Red Springs and trailed 13-11 after one period. The Red Devils outscored West 40-18 in the second and third quarters to build a comfortable margin. The final score was 67-43.

Fairmont’s boys defeated Red Springs in the final game of the evening, 73-66. This was Fairmont’s 22nd consecutive win over the Red Devil boys.