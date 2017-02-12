Three Rivers basketball tournament pairings set

Once East Columbus and Fairmont completed play Saturday afternoon at Fairmont, the Three Rivers Conference basketball tournament brackets could be finalized. The tournament seeds and match ups follow.

Girls

#8 South Robeson @ #1 East Columbus 7 p.m.

#7 St. Pauls @ #2 Red Springs 6 p.m.

#6 West Columbus @ #3 Whiteville 6 p.m.

#5 South Columbus @ #4 Fairmont 6 p.m.

Boys

#8 South Robeson @ #1 Fairmont 7:30 p.m.

#7 East Columbus @ #2 Whiteville 7:30 p.m.

#6 West Columbus @ #3 St. Pauls 7 p.m.

#5 South Columbus @ #4 Red Springs 7:30 p.m.

The conference tournament results do no count toward a team’s record attempting to make the playoffs as an at-large team. However, if a team other than the regular season champion wins the conference tournament, they qualify for the playoffs. They are seeded after the regular season champions and before any qualifying at-large teams.

These teams appear to have locked up state playoff berths.

Girls

East Columbus (1A regular season top seed)

Red Springs (2A regular season top seed)

South Columbus (2A at-large)

Fairmont ((2A at-large)

Whiteville (1A at-large)

Boys

Fairmont (2A regular season top seed)

Whiteville (1A regular season top seed)

St. Pauls (2A at-large)

Red Springs (2A at-large)