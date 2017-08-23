Three Rivers Conference Volleyball slate opens

Three Rivers Conference play started on Tuesday with five matches. All five matches were won by 3-0 scores.

South Columbus opened its title defense with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 victory over Red Springs.

Whiteville, fresh off a third place finish in UNC-Pembroke’s Black and Gold Classic, defeated East Bladen 25-8, 25-13, 25-9.

East Columbus traveled to St. Pauls and brought home a win. The scores were 25-19, 25-19, 25-22.

West Columbus fell 25-12, 25-21, 25-15 at home to South Robeson.

Fairmont defeated West Bladen defeated 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 to complete the first day of conference action.