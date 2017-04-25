Three Rivers softball, baseball tournaments cancelled

According to Whiteville Athletic Director David Smith, the Three Rivers Conference softball and baseball tournaments have been cancelled. The cancellation is due to teams unable to reschedule and play all the regular season contests that have been postponed by the end of the week.

Only West Columbus baseball and Red Springs softball and baseball entered this week without conference games to make up. Whiteville softball entered the week with four conference games remaining and a non-conference game with Richmond County scheduled for Saturday. Everyone else was looking at playing three games to finish out the regular season before the conference tournament opened Monday. When wet grounds made play on Tuesday impossible, the decision was made to cancel the tournaments.

Conference tournament games do not count towards a team’s overall record. The only affect a conference tournament can have on the NCHSAA playoffs is when a team that is not the regular season champion (or in the case of the 1A/2A TRC, the top seed for its class) wins the tournament, it is seeded as the first team after all conference champions are seeded for playoff purposes.

For example, if Red Springs (5-13 overall) won the TRC baseball tournament, it would automatically qualify for the playoffs regardless of its overall record. Red Springs would then be seeded after all the regular season champions and ahead of the teams with the best overall records.