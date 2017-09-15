Thursday sports of all sorts

Columbus County middle and high schools were very active Thursday evening. A total of 19 athletic events involved Columbus County schools.

Whiteville Volleyball kept serve with South Columbus by sweeping St. Pauls. The Wolfpack and Stallions, both undefeated in conference, meet Tuesday at South. Fairmont swept East Columbus to take sole possession of third place. It took five sets for Red Springs to top West Columbus. The final set was a close 16-14 win for the Red Devils. East Columbus, Whiteville and West Columbus’ junior varsity squads all swept its Robeson County opponents.

The much anticipated Girls Tennis match between South Columbus and West Bladen was rudely interrupted by rain as doubles play began. The Stallions won four of the six singles matches for a 4-2 lead before play was suspended. The match will be completed prior to the match at South Columbus October 10. Red Springs topped West Columbus 6-3 for the second consecutive day, this time at Red Springs. East Columbus swept a double header from Fairmont 6-3 and 5-4. Whiteville was victorious over St. Pauls 8-1.

Whiteville Boys Soccer earned its fourth consecutive win, 4-1 over West Columbus. Red Springs downed East Columbus 6-2.

Only one Columbus junior varsity football team won Thursday evening. That was a given as East Columbus played Whiteville. The Gators put up a good fight , but fell 14-0. West Columbus also came close, but ended up on the short end of a 12-6 score against Fairmont. If West and East Columbus can continue to field JV teams through the season, it bodes well for future football teams at both schools. East Bladen defeated South Columbus 26-16.

Middle school Girls Soccer action had Hallsboro over Tabor City 3-1, Central defeated Acme-Delco 8-0 and Nakina stopped Cerro Gordo 3-0. Leydy Martinez scored twice for Hallsboro and Harmony Somerville once. Sanauwa Campbell had five saves in goal for the Tigers. A Middle School Girls Soccer note, matches scheduled for September 21 will be played September 20 to avoid conflicting with the football jamboree.