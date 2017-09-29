Thursday sports tidbits

The East Columbus Gators junior varsity football team gave the school’s pigskin future a positive outlook with a 30-6 win at Red Springs. Whiteville blew away the Golden Tornadoes of Fairmont 50-6. East Bladen tripped the West Columbus Vikings 41-0 and St. Pauls defeated South Columbus 20-12.

In middle school girls soccer, Hallsboro’s Leydy Martinez continued her scoring assault with another “hat trick” against Acme-Delco. Karli Godwin and Kazah Gowans each scored once of the Tigers. Sanauwa Campbell and Taylor Sullivan combined for the shutout in goal.