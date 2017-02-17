Thursday’s Middle School action

No real surprises in Columbus County middle school basketball action Thursday. Central’s girls and boys remain undefeated. Chadbourn’s boys locked up the B-League title.

Acme-Delco’s girls defeated Chadbourn 43-21. A Trojan win at Evergreen Monday clinches the B-League girls title for Acme-Delco. Brandis Kelly scored 18 points to lead the Tigers to a 53-37 win over Acme-Delco. Jaheim Brown scored 15 points for the Trojans. Chadbourn’s Homecoming festivities saw Gabriella Rouse and Keywone Sumpter crowned King and King respectively.

Cerro Gordo celebrated Homecoming with a sweep of Evergreen. The Stinger girls won 17-10 and the boys took a 35-22 victory. Sarah Perdue and Matthew McPherson were named Queen and King.

Nakina’s girls topped Tabor City 22-7. Ginia Dozier and Aaliyah Childress scored six points apiece for the Mustangs. Tabor City’s boys won the day’s closest contest, 37-36 over Nakina. Chris Ellery scored 15 points for the Eagles, followed by Treshaun Grate with a dozen. Nakina’s Jackson McPherson led all scorers with 16 points. Xavier Benton contributed eight.

Central’s girls held a slim 10-9 halftime lead over Hallsboro. The Hornets managed to pull out a 31-26 win despite 17 points from the Tigers’ Alanna Deal. Central’s balanced scoring had I’Reoan Johnson with eight points, Aaliyah Haley and Trinity Smith each had seven. Central’s boys rolled to a 50-32 win over Hallsboro. Antonio McFadden scored 18 points for Central. Jamar Williams led Hallsboro with 12.

Nakina Middle School celebrated Homecoming on February 14. Below are photos of the Nakina royalty.