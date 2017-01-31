Tiger girls, Stinger boys win openers

The 25th Hallsboro Invitational tournament got underway Monday with two “play-in” games. A random drawing selects two girls and two boys teams to play on Monday to set the eight-team bracket.

Hallsboro’s girls team downed Cerro Gordo 30-7. Alanna Deal led Hallsboro with 12 points. James Lawson scored four points for Cerro Gordo.

Cerro Gordo’s boys advanced with a 39-24 win over Nakina. Cerro Gordo took advantage of a mix up in the Mustang scorebook to obtain a double-digit second quarter lead. It was determined prior to the start of the second quarter that four Mustang players were not in the official book. Cerro Gordo’s Amajae Lowery connected on the seven of the eight technical foul shots awarded. These were the only points scored by the Stingers in the period. Jackson McPherson scored six points for Nakina during the period to close the gap to 17-12 at halftime. Ethan Hilbourn scored all six of his points during the Stingers third period as they pulled out to a 30-17 lead.

Lowery led Cerro Gordo with 16 points that included hitting 10 of 12 free throws. McPherson’s seven led Nakina.

Tournament play continues today with four games. The first game begins at 4:00 p.m. Admission is $ 5.