Tigers, Aggies play a tight one in softball

It was high-level softball at Williams on Thursday afternoon. A defensive struggle took place between the Aggies and the visiting Tigers of Hallsboro. Hallsboro scored the game’s only run in the top of the seventh to eke out a 1-0 victory.

Hannah Andrews went the distance in the circle for the Tigers. She allowed four hits, walked no one and struck out three. The Hallsboro defense was rock solid behind Andrews all game long. Williams’ Peyton Duncan pitched well enough to win, striking out nine Tigers, but the Aggies could not give the necessary run support.

Hallsboro’s Alanna Deal singled to lead off the top of the seventh. Sanuawa Campbell followed with a stand up double to score Deal with the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run.

Duncan, Gracie Spivey, Malea McDowell and Alexuz Barnes collected hits for Williams.

Hallsboro was also victorious, 13-7, in the baseball contest. Jerome Beck was the winning pitcher.

Central defeated Nakina 13-2 in softball. Haley Wyatt had two hits in an 11-run Hornet third inning. Wyatt was also the winning pitcher. Tessa Nicholson pitched in relief for Central.

Melena Hester led Central with three hits, including two doubles. Marissa Ivey was two for three with a triple. Madison Phipps contributed two hits to the Central attack.

Kaylee Etheridge and Maddy Watson had hits for Nakina.

Central’s boys shut out Nakina 11-0 behind the pitching of Fisher Soles. Soles pitched four and one-third innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight. Issac Etheridge recorded the final two outs on the mound.

Kevin Ezzell led an eight-run Central fifth inning. Ezzell slammed a triple and single during the rally. John Lawson Cook drove in three runs. Josh Bowen, Bud Baldwin and Ty Lawson contributed hits for the Hornets.

Jackson McPherson and Tyler Long collected Nakina’s hits.

Acme-Delco’s softball team continues to wear out the base paths. The Trojans downed Chadbourn 18-0. The Trojan baseball team also came out on top with a 12-2 win over the visiting Tigers. Acme-Delco will face a different set of Tigers when Hallsboro comes calling Monday afternoon.

Ethan Hilbourn struck out seven batters in three innings to help Cerro Gordo defeat Evergreen 15-1. Hilbourn helped his own cause with three hits. Justin Connor also had three hits. Austin Booth and Ethan Hinson collected two hits apiece.

