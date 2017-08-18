It’s time for Friday night football

High school football gets underway tonight for real with three Columbus County teams in action. Whiteville is the only team playing at home.

The Wolfpack welcome North Brunswick. Each school has moved up a classification in the new realignment. Typically the games are close between the two squads. North Brunswick has won eight of the last 10 including a 21-20 win last season. Whiteville played well in the first half, but an hour delay at halftime due to inclement weather seemed to take some of the winds from the Wolfpack sails and North Brunswick came back to take the win.

West Columbus will open at North Duplin.North Duplin is coming off an 8-5 season. West Columbus will be looking to break a 12-game losing streak.

East Columbus will travel into South Carolina to take on Green Sea-Floyds. The Trojan program has shown continuous improvement over the last several seasons and will be a tough opener for first-year coach James Hobbs; squad.

South Columbus is open. The Stallions host Douglas Byrd next Friday night in the first of 11 consecutive games.