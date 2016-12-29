Topsail sweeps, Whiteville boys advance on Wednesday

Topsail’s boys basketball team barely escaped South Columbus in the opening round of the East Columbus Christmas tournament. Wednesday night, they avoided the drama with a 70-30 trouncing of Roxboro Community. Topsail led 31-14 at halftime and continued to pull away in the second half. The tournament championship was the Pirates second over the holiday break. Topsail defeated East Columbus and Whiteville to win the BCC tourney prior to Christmas. Topsail enters the new year with a record of 8-4, Roxboro Community is 6-5.

Topsail’s girls joined their basketball brethren on the podium with a 45-40 win over host East Columbus, despite 26 points from the Gators’ Charity Powell. Topsail’s ability to limit the Gators fast break opportunities was a key to victory. All seven Topsail players that dressed for the game scored, led by tournament MVP Dominique Bryant with 19 points. Mia Campbell contributed nine points for East Columbus. Topsail improves to 7-4 while the Gators fall to 8-3.

South Columbus girls improved their record to 4-3 with a 47-33 win over Pender. A 20-point third quarter by South gave the Stallions a 40-23 cushion entering the final period. Pender has yet to win through the first 10 games of the season.

Travin Squires scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half and John Baldwin netted 17 of his 19 points in the second half to lead East Columbus to a 51-44 victory over South Columbus. The Gators trailed 9-8 after one period, but outscored the Stallions 29-17 during the second and third periods to build a 37-26 lead. The Stallions scored 18 fourth-period points to make the close the final margin to seven.

Additional photos from Tuesday action can be found below.

Tyrell Kirk’s 32 points was a factor in Whiteville’s boys win, but the Wolfpack defense was the key in their 83-69 victory over First Flight. The Nighthawks entered the contest averaging 86 points and 15 made three-pointers per game. Whiteville limited First Flight to 22 first half points and five made treys for the game. The Pack’s 42-22 halftime lead was more than enough cushion to withstand a 47-point second half by the Nighthawks. First Flight never reduced the margin to single digits in the second half. Whiteville faces West Bladen at 8 p.m. Thursday. The Knights topped North Brunswick 58-45 to advance.

Eastern Wayne defeated Whiteville’s girls 55-37 in day two the East Coast Christmas Basketball Classic at Northside-Jacksonville. Breanna McCellon led Whiteville with 15 points. Whiteville takes on the Northside-Jacksonville jayvees at 1 p.m. today.