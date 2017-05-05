TRC baseball and softball seasons end…. finally!

The explosion heard in Robeson County Thursday afternoon was not a bomb, it was the Whiteville baseball offense. The Wolfpack struck for 15 runs in the first two innings in route to a 19-0 win over the Golden Tornadoes. Brooks Baldwin led off the game with a home run. Mackenzie Gore homered twice. Cameron Cartrette and Will Hinson also went deep for the Wolfpack. Gore allowed one hit, to Julius Caulder, and struck out 12 with just 61 pitches in five innings.

Whiteville’s girls were as equally offensive as the their baseball brethren, banging out 16 hits in a 13-0 victory. Pitchers Ivy Hayes and Carlee Fulkerson did Gore one better, combining to pitch no-hitter. Bre Tolley’s three hits included two doubles. Sage McLelland homered and doubled. Lauren Hilbourn contributed a triple and single. Laura Thompson and Gabby Hayes both collected two hits.

With the softball win, Whiteville finishes in a three-way tie for first place at 12-2 along with South Columbus and East Columbus. The Gators earn the #1 1A seed due to its two wins over Whiteville. Whiteville baseball’s win was its 45th consecutive regular season TRC victory. The Fairmont loss created a four-way tie for third place. East Columbus, Fairmont, South Columbus and West Columbus all finished with 7-7 conference records.

Now everyone waits until Monday for the release of softball and baseball playoff brackets. All four Columbus County baseball teams will make the playoffs. It is likely only Whiteville will host a first round baseball playoff contest. It appears West Columbus softball will not earn a playoff spot. The other three Columbus County schools should host one or more playoff rounds.