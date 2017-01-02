TRC basketball action resumes Tuesday

A rivalry match between Whiteville and East Columbus at Lake Waccamaw highlights the resumption of Three Rivers Conference basketball action Tuesday. Both schools boys and girls teams saw plenty of action during the holiday break participating in two tournaments.

South Columbus will travel to league-leading St. Pauls. West Columbus will host South Robeson. The game site was reversed in the print edition. The Vikings will be in action for the first time since December 16. Red Springs will visit Fairmont.

Girls Standings

E Columbus 2-0 8-3

Fairmont 2-0 4-5

Red Springs 3-1 8-4

Whiteville 1-1 1-6

St. Pauls 1-3 1-11

S Robeson 0-2 2-3

W Columbus 0-2 2-7

S Columbus 0-0 4-3

Boys Standings

St. Pauls 4-0 10-3

Fairmont 2-0 7-2

Red Springs 2-2 4-7

Whiteville 1-1 3-4

S Robeson 1-2 3-5

W Columbus 0-2 2-4

E Columbus 0-3 5-7

S Columbus 0-0 1-4