TRC Boys and Girls Track action

On Thursday 3/30 the Whiteville High School Track team hosted East Columbus, South Robeson, & West Columbus. Overall team scores were:
Girls Boys
Whiteville-133 Whiteville-90.5
South Robeson-38 East Columbus-60.5
West Columbus-14 West Columbus-33
East Columbus-6 South Robeson-33
First place individual places for the Whiteville girls were:
4×800-Hannah Duncan, Tulsi Patel, Ashley Dinh, Imani Graham (14:41)
100 Hurdles-Tasheka Antone (19.1)
4×200-Ziliyah Lewis, Tasheka Antone, Marquasia Smith, Natascha King (1:56)
1600-Hannah Duncan (6:22)
4×100-Ziliyah Lewis, Tasheka Antone, Marquasia Smith, Natascha King (55.1)
400-Shudiamon Todd (1:22)
300 Hurdles-Zoriyah McDonald (51.2)
200-Zoriyah McDonald (27.4)
3200-Natascha King (16:00)
4×400-Sekyah Chestnut, Kourtney Taylor, Arianah Jamison, Shudiamon Todd (5:39)
Discus-Daedra Pollard (66’1″)
High Jump-Aundria Moss (4’2″)
Shot Put-Kali Tyson (27’11”)
Triple Jump-Marquasia Smith (24’11”)
Long Jump-Ziliyah Lewis (14’7″)
First place individual places for the Whiteville boys were:
4×800-Cameron Richardson, D’Ombre Wilson, Corey Davis, Tyler Cliff (11:17)
110 Hurdles-Tony Grimes (16.1)
4×200-J’Vonte Davis, Tovante Smith, Tony Grimes, Quentin Smith (1:36)
4×100-J’Vonte Davis, Tovante Smith, Tony Grimes, Quentin Smith (48.2)
300 Hurdles-Tony Grimes (45.9)
200-Quentin Smith (24.9)
4×400-Cameron Richardson, D’Ombre Wilson, Corey Davis, D’Vonte Davis (4:17)
High Jump-Julian Harvey (5’6″)
First place individual places for the East Columbus boys were:
1600- Andrew Robinson
3200- Andrew Robinson
400-Dexter McKoy
First place individual places for the West Columbus boys were:
800-Joel Sturdivant
Shot Put-Nick Godfrey
South Columbus Girls and Boys Track teams participated in a meet at Red Springs Thursday.
First place individual places for the South Columbus girls were:
4×800
4×200
4×100
1600-Amber Friel
3200-Caroline Garland, Madison Hardee