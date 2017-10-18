Whiteville Boys Soccer remained one game behind conference-leader East Bladen with a 4-2 win over East Columbus Tuesday. The match was postponed from Monday due to wet field conditions.

Vann Ciamillo scored twice for the Wolfpack. Will Hinson tallied a goal and an assist. Cirilo Gonzalez also scored. Jake Inman and Nick Kahler were credited with assists. Chris Strickland scored both Gator goals assisted by Adrian Lopez and Devan Young. Alex Ellis had 14 saves.

St. Pauls and West Bladen played to a 3-3 draw.

South Columbus Boys Soccer earned a much-needed win over Red Springs, 5-3, Monday afternoon. Marcos Pineda had a “hat trick” for the Stallions. Adolfo Cardenas added two goals and an assist. Antonio Pineda assisted on the other four Stallion scores. Luke Ray was credited with 12 saves in goal.

East Bladen defeated East Columbus 9-0.

Whiteville played host to East Bladen Wednesday evening. Visit nrcolumbus.com/sports for the result.

TRC BOYS SOCCER STANDINGS (through October 17)

East Bladen 11-0

Whiteville 9-1

West Bladen 6-4-1

Red Springs 5-4-1

St. Pauls 2-6-2

East Columbus (1A) 2-7-1

South Columbus 2-8-1

West Columbus (1A) 2-9

October 16

West Columbus 0 @ East Bladen 9

Red Springs 3 @ South Columbus 5

October 17

Whiteville 4 @ East Columbus 2

St. Pauls 3 @ West Bladen 3 (2 OT)

October 18

West Bladen @ East Columbus

South Columbus @ St. Pauls

West Columbus @ Red Springs

East Bladen @ Whiteville

October 19

East Columbus @ St. Pauls (make up from Oct. 9)

North Brunswick @ Whiteville (make up from Aug. 17)