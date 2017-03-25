TRC softball, baseball close in on halfway point

Next Thursday will begin the second round of Three Rivers softball and baseball action. With most teams having completed six conference games, South Columbus softball and Whiteville baseball are undefeated.

South Columbus defeated Red Springs 3-0 Thursday night as Anna Caroline Suggs hurled the shutout. Alexis Suggs drove in what proved to be the only run needed with a second-inning single. South added two runs in the fourth with the aid of a couple of Red Devil errors.

South’s closest pursuers, Whiteville and East Columbus both won Friday, but in much different fashion. Whiteville had no problem with South Robeson, winning 12-2. East Columbus won a back and forth affair with a hard to predict Fairmont squad 10-9. Fairmont has played one-run games with both East and South Columbus, but lost to West Columbus 9-4 Thursday. West Columbus, looking for their second TRC win, fell to previously winless St. Pauls 11-3 Friday.

Whiteville baseball topped South Robeson 14-2 Friday night. Brooks Baldwin went the distance to pick up the win for the Wolfpack.

St. Pauls (4-1) remained a game and a half back of Whiteville with a 4-2 win over West Columbus (3-3). The Bulldogs and Vikings played an extremely interesting contest especially if you had no dog in the fight. More on that contest in Monday’s print edition. Brad Smith of East Columbus (3-2) continues his push for Coach of the Year honors as East Columbus defeated Fairmont (1-5) 5-2. The Gators five overall wins match its win total from last season. South Columbus continued to flourish with Devan Penny on the mound in conference play. Penny has a record of 3-0 in TRC action after defeating Red Springs (1-5) 10-1 Thursday. The Stallions are 4-2 in the conference and trail St. Pauls by a half game for the #1 2A playoff spot. The Bulldogs already have a win over the Stallions.